Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:56 CET

West Ham United: Andre Ayew's return to training delights Slaven Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has expressed his delight in Andre Ayew 's return to training.

The Ghana international who joined the London club on a club record transfer fee got injured in his Premier League debut for West Ham when Bilic's team played Chelsea on the opening match day of the season.

Ayew has since flown to former club Olympique Marseille for training and missed the Black Stars FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale during the international break.

The former Swansea City player returned to training this week and is in line for a return.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic giving an update on the recovery state of Andre Ayew said:

'It is a big boost to have Andre Ayew back in training. He looks good and the medical team have done a great job. We are all delighted.

Sports News

