Liberty star Latif Blessing names Robin Gnagne and Samuel Sarfo as tough defenders in just ended GPL

Sought-after Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing says the toughest defenders he came across in the just ended Ghana Premier League are Hearts captain Robin Gnagne and Liberty skipper Samuel Sarfo.

Blessing who won the Ghana Premier League goal king award with 17 goals insists that the two defenders belong to a different class considering defenders in the GPL.

'Robin Gnagne is a talented defender. He gave me a tough time when I faced him.

"So if I'm rating best defenders I will give it to him and also our defender Samuel Sarfo the Police officer, he is also a good defender.

'Sarfo also gives me tough time at training when we are preparing for our league games,' Blessing said on Adom TV.

Blessing is currently on the radar of most local and foreign clubs following his impressive performance in the season.

