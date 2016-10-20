West Ham reveals Andre Ayew will return to action soon

West Ham star Andre Ayew is in line to return to action anytime soon as head of medical and sports science of the Premier League outfit Stijn Vandenbroucke has revealed the player’s fitness has improved.

West Ham has been without their record signing for the past two months as the 26-year-old has been sidelined with a serious thigh injury.

Ayew sustained the injury on his debut for the Hammers against Chelsea, a game the Blues claimed maximum points thanks to a late strike from Diego Costa.

But Ghana international started training with the Hammers' on Monday and the club's head of medical chief Stijn Vandenbruoucke has been impressed with the player's road to recovery.

“Andre has worked hard on his rehabilitation and joined the group on Monday,” West Ham’s head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke wrote on the club’s official website.

“His fitness levels improve with every day that passes and we are all looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.”

The former Marseille star was expected to return in December but the energetic forward has made a quicker-than expected return to the pitch.

However, Ayew will miss the side's Premier League game against Sunderland at the London stadium on Saturday.

The news is good one for the Black Stars with Avram Grant hoping to have Ayew, who is a key member of his team, back for the all-important clash against Egypt in Alexandria next month.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports