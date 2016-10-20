The Black Stars will have to negotiate a tough group D which has been tagged by book makers as the toughest going into the AFCON 2017. Record holders Egypt alongside Uganda and Mali make up three teams Ghana will have to go through if they want to win the AFCON.

THE CRANES OF UGANDA:



The Uganda national football team, nicknamed The Cranes, is the national team of Uganda and is controlled by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

Their best finish in the Africa Cup of Nations was second in 1978 . Serbian Milutin SredojeviÄ‡ is their manager.

Best players: Tony Mawejje

The attacking midfielder was born on 15th December 1987 and now plays in Iceland with KnattspyrnufÃ©lagiÃ° ÃžrÃ³ttur.

Mawejje has been instrumental for the Cranes and masterminded their return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in two decades.

THE LES AIGLES OF MALI:



The Mali national football team, nicknamed Les Aigles (The Eagles), is the national team of Mali and is controlled by the FÃ©dÃ©ration Malienne de Football. They are currently coached by Alain Giresse .

Their best finish at the Africa cup of Nations has come in recent times where they came 3rd in 2012 edition and repeated the dose in the 2013 edition.

BEST PLAYER: ADAMA TRAORE MONACO

The attacking midfielder was born on the 28th June 1995 and plays for French giants Monaco in the French ligue 1. Traore has been consistent for his country in the last twelve months and is highly rated by the people of Mali he will be key if they are to progress to the next round.

THE PHAROAH'S OF EGYPT:



"The Pharaohs", represents Egypt in international association football and is governed by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), the governing body for football in Egypt.

The team plays its home games at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, and their current head coach is HÃ©ctor CÃºper.

Egypt is the most successful national team in Africa, having won the Africa Cup of Nations on a record seven occasions.

BEST PLAYER: MOHAMED SALAH

The attacker cum forward was born on June 15th 1992 and plays for Italian side AS Roma. The swift forward despite his young age has been special for Egypt especially in their renaissance.

He scored four games to aid their qualification and will be key for them again in the competition.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com