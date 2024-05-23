WAFU Zone B Championship: Black Starlets to face Burkina Faso in semifinals

Ghana's Black Starlets will face the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the semifinal of the ongoing 2024 WAFU B U-17 Championship.

Laryea Kingston and his charges cruised their way to the last four after wins over Ivory Coast and Benin to top Group A.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso stunned Niger by a 1-0 on Thursday morning to book a place in the last four.

The win saw them finish second in Group B same points as Nigeria but trailed on goal differential.

The semifinal game will repeat last year's fixture at the same stage when the competition was staged in Cape Coast.

The Stallions beat Ghana 1-0 to make the final ending the Starlets' dream of returning to the continental stage.

Laryea Kingston's side will be out for revenge and secure a ticket to the final which will also guarantee participation in the next edition of the U-17 AFCON.

The other game will see Nigeria take on Cote d'Ivoire.