WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston is assembling a team for the future, says Samuel Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo, a former member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended Laryea Kingston for his significant contribution to the Black Starlets.

Ghana's U-17 team has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing 2025 WAFU Zone Championship after securing victories against Ivory Coast and Benin, finishing at the top of Group A.

After observing both matches, Anim Addo is confident that the team has the potential to become world-class if they maintain their current trajectory.

He praised Kingston, a former Ghana international, for putting together a team that could make history and represent Ghana on the global stage.

"He (Laryea Kingston) is building these boys for the future and these boys would be able to fit in any team in the world if they continue with what they are doing because the systems, the game plan, game management and the mental toughness as well as the confidence on the pitch is there," he told Joy Sports.

"I can see a great future in these boys. I wouldn't be surprised and some of us want us to break that jinx where a boy can leave here straight and go to a team in Europe and get a chance.

"These boys can fit into any system and at the same time, they will grow to become great assets to the nation, from here to U20, to U23 and the Black Stars so I am happy to see what he's doing," he added.

The Black Starlets are waiting to find out their opponents in the semifinals after the two Group B matches were postponed due to heavy rain on Wednesday, May 22.

The semifinalist will make it to the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.