Black Stars: Otto Addo alone can determine the fate of Andre Ayew - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, believes Otto Addo should have the final say on Andre Ayew's inclusion in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

As Ghana prepares to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad in the coming days.

Andre Ayew's recent performances and leadership have been subjects of debate among fans and pundits.

Speaking in an interview, Sannie Daara emphasized that the decision should rest with Otto Addo.

"It is up to the coaches to decide. If I say you should invite him, then people will say it is Sannie who said we should invite Dede," he told Asempa FM.

"Whether the coach invites him or not, it is his prerogative. The coach has his season performance records to assess and make a decision.

"Even though we are presenting the records of his performances to the coaches, it is their decision to invite him or not. But as for his performances, it is there for everyone to see, including the coaches," he stated.

Andre Ayew has scored five goals in 12 Ligue 1 starts for Le Havre since joining them in November.

