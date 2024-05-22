ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Celtics beat Pacers in overtime to take series lead

By BBC
Basketball GETTY IMAGESImage caption; Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics finished top of the Eastern Conference
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption; Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics finished top of the Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 133-128 in overtime in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown scored a three-pointer with six seconds remaining to level the scores at 117-117 and take the game to overtime at the TD Garden in Boston.

Jayson Tatum, who finished with 36 points, scored a three-pointer and Derrick White a lay-up in quick succession inside the final minute to make the game safe for the top-seeded Celtics.

"Welcome to the NBA playoffs. Anything can happen," said Brown, who scored 26 points.

"It's not over until the final buzzer sounds. We found a way to win the game at the very end."

The Pacers gave up 21 turnovers, including shortly before Brown's late three-pointer.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the loss was "totally on me" after failing to call a timeout before Brown scored.

Game two takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The winners of the best-of-seven series will face the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks, who meet in the Western Conference Finals, in the NBA Finals starting on 6 June.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter packs this year — Bawumia Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter pack...

12 hours ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

12 hours ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

13 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

13 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

13 hours ago

Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards

13 hours ago

Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a certified liar – Joyce Bawah Mogtari Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a “certified liar” – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

13 hours ago

Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sympathizeswithMedikal “Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice”- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sy...

13 hours ago

Plateau State often sees outbreaks of intercommunal violence, like here in January in Mangu district. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Gunmen kill dozens in raid on Nigerian mining community

13 hours ago

Bawumia - Mahama You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

Just in....
body-container-line