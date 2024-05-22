Ghana Boxing Federation last chance to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The 13th African Games was not a qualifier for Boxing to the 2024 Olympic Games so Ghana boxers have to travel to Thailand and qualify for Paris 2024, The event is between May 23 and June 3, 2024, in Bangkok.

The IBA rules and regulations on qualification for the Olympic Games have changed.

After the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifying Event in Italy, there is the second and last chance in Thailand and Boxing is going to be a tough competition at the 2024 Olympic Games.

There are three qualification options for all National Federations during the process to get spots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The qualification process will be finalized in the first days of June 2024, nearly two months before the start of the Olympics.

The European Games was the first qualifier for the Olympics in Poland and seventeen countries bagged at least one quota for Paris. Host of the next year’s Olympic Games, France, Turkey and Ireland were the most successful nations with their seven, six and five tickets to the French capital.

The African Olympic Boxing Qualifier was held in Dakar, Senegal on September 9-15, and it replaced the African Games.

The Asian Games was postponed from 2022 to 2023 to September. The first Asian Qualifier took place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 until October 7 and the number of available quotas is 34.

The strong Panamerican Games featured in Santiago de Chile at the end of October while the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands closed the continental qualifiers in November.

The first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier was held in North Italy, in Busto Arsizio, near Milan between February 29 and March 12. Altogether 49 quotas (21 women and 28 men) found their owners in the first World Qualifier in Italy.

The second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier is in Thailand’s capital Bangkok between May 23 and June 3. The remaining 51 quotas will be shared between the six women and seven male weight categories in Bangkok.

The technical team comprises Dr. Ofori Asare (head coach) Vicent Akai Nettey (1st Assistant Coach), Elvis Robertson (2nd Assistant Coach), Edward Asante (Team Doctor) and Daniel Quartey (Physiotherapist/Masseur).