RC Lens ready to accept bids for Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed

French Ligue 1 club, RC Lens, is set for a summer shake-up, with plans to offload players, including Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, according to reports from French outlet Foot Mercato.

At 24 years old, Samed has faced a challenging season marked by numerous injuries and struggles to regain form after recovery.

In the current Ligue 1 campaign, Samed has started in only 17 matches, a significant drop from his previous contributions, with just eight starting lineups in 2024.

This decline contrasts sharply with Samed's key role in RC Lens' successful bid for Champions League qualification in the previous season.

During that campaign, Samed played in 33 Ligue 1 matches, contributing one goal and one assist as RC Lens secured their place in the prestigious European competition.

He also featured in four Coupe de France matches, further underlining his importance to the team.

As RC Lens prepares for the upcoming transfer window, they are expected to consider offers for Samed and other surplus players in the squad.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

