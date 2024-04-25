ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nadal will only play at French Open if he feels 'capable to compete'

By BBC
Tennis GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Rafael Nadal won the most recent of his 14 French Open titles in 2022
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Rafael Nadal won the most recent of his 14 French Open titles in 2022

Rafael Nadal says he will only play at the French Open next month if he feels "capable enough to compete".

Spaniard Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, missed the French Open for the first time in 19 years through injury in 2023.

The 37-year-old has indicated he plans to retire after the 2024 season.

He is set to make a farewell appearance at the Madrid Open this week and faces American 16-year-old Darwin Blanch in the first round on Thursday.

"If I was in Paris today, I wouldn't go out to play," Nadal said.

"I don't think I'll be able to play at 100% but it's important to be able to play for the last time in Madrid. It means a lot to me to play on this court where I've had some great moments."

Nadal made his most recent comeback from injury following a three-month absence at the Barcelona Open last week, winning his opening match before losing to Australian Alex de Minaur.

The 22-time major winner has only played five matches since January 2023 because of hip and abdominal injuries. A former world number one, he is currently ranked 644th.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, starts on 26 May.

"Few weeks [ago], I didn't know if I will be able to play again on the professional tour. It's not perfect but at least I am playing and I can enjoy again, especially in the tournaments that are so emotional for me. I'm able to enjoy the fun that I can say probably goodbye on court," Nadal said.

He added: "Without trying to confuse anyone, I don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks.

"I'm going to do the things I have to do to be able to play in Paris. And if I can, I can and if I can't, I can't. I'm going to Paris if I feel like I'm good enough. I'm going to Paris if I feel capable enough to compete."

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Well protect state wealth from opaque deals – Prof Jane Naana We’ll protect state wealth from opaque deals – Prof Jane Naana

4 hours ago

Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said he would run for a second term in June presidential elections. By Amanuel Sileshi AFP Mauritania president says running for second term in June polls

8 hours ago

I won't ever say I was a mere drivers mate' — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang I won't ever say I was a mere driver’s mate' — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

8 hours ago

2024 polls: 'EC struggling to defend credibility'— Prof. Opoku-Agyemang 2024 polls: 'EC struggling to defend credibility'— Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't's 'greed, unbridled arrogance, unrestrained impunity, sheer dishonesty, barefaced hypocrisy' unmatched in Ghana's history — Prof Opoku-Agyemang Akufo-Addo gov't's 'greed, unbridled arrogance, unrestrained impunity, sheer dis...

8 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghana needs an urgent reset, a leadership that is inspiring – Mahama Election 2024: Ghana needs an urgent reset, a leadership that is inspiring – Ma...

8 hours ago

Partner NDC to rollout a future of limitless prospects – Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang urges Ghanaians Partner NDC to rollout a future of limitless prospects – Prof Jane Naana Opoku-A...

9 hours ago

NPP will remain in govt till Jesus comes —Diana Asamoah NPP will remain in gov’t till Jesus comes — Diana Asamoah

9 hours ago

Sunyani Technical University demands apology from former SRC president over sex-for-grades claims Sunyani Technical University demands apology from former SRC president over sex-...

9 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle 'Dumsor' was resolved by Mahama but ‘incompetent' Akufo-Addo has destroyed the g...

Just in....
body-container-line