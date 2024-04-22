Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury

22.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh, who plays for Freiburg, will miss the remainder of the 2023-2024 season due to an injury setback.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich confirmed that Kyereh's recovery has not progressed as expected, leading to his absence for the rest of the season.

Despite undergoing surgery and starting rehabilitation earlier in the year, Kyereh has not yet returned to training with his teammates.

His continued absence from first-team training suggests that he will need more time to fully recover before returning to action.

Kyereh, who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli for 4.5 million in the summer of 2022, has only managed to play in 18 competitive games.

The injury also prevented Kyereh from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. With no confirmed return date, the Black Stars will remain without his services.

Kyereh's absence will be a significant setback for Freiburg's attacking options, as he was a key player for the team before his injury.