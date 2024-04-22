We thought they will boo us - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum praises fans after win over FC Samartex

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, praised the club's supporters following their victory over FC Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors faced the Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 27 fixture.

After a string of eight winless games, the Reds finally secured a victory with Enock Morrison converting a penalty.

Ogum commended the fans for their unwavering support after the game.

Addressing the media, the former WAFA coach expressed his surprise at the positive reception from the fans.

"We thought the fans might boo us, but they were supportive from the start to the end of the game," Ogum said.

"They sang their hearts out from the beginning till the final whistle, embodying the spirit of Asante Kotoko," he added.

Following the win, Asante Kotoko now sit 10th on the Premier League table with 36 points.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Medeama SC in the Matchday 28 fixture at Akoon Park this weekend.