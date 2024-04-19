The qualifying draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is anticipated to take place before the end of April.

According to a report by BSNSports.com.ng, the draw will be conducted at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Egypt.

However, CAF has not yet specified the exact date for the draw.

Liberia, Chad, Eswatini, and Niger have already secured their spots in the group stage after triumphing in the preliminary round last month. These teams will now await their opponents as part of the upcoming qualifying draw.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana seek redemption after consecutive eliminations in the group stage of the AFCON.

They will be eager for a favourable draw as they aim to rectify their performance in the next tournament.

Currently ranked 14th in Africa and 68th globally, Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, will look to leverage their experience and talent in pursuit of success in the 2025 competition.

Morocco, who holds the record as the first African country to play in the semifinals of the World Cup will host the 2025 AFCON.