Otumfuo demands better from Kotoko players amid seven-game winless run

The owner of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has informed players and the coaching staff that he expects better from them.

After seven games without a win for the Porcupine Warriors, Otumfuo is unhappy and is demanding an improved performance.

At a meeting with players, coaching staff, and the Interim Management Committee on Thursday, April 18, Otumfuo charged the players to prove to him that they are capable and deserve to play for the team.

He urged the team to ensure victory is secured in the upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex FC.

“I am expecting something better from you. Prove to me that you are capable and if the coach is the problem, then I will take a decision on him. But for now, make sure you go and play and win,” Otumfuo said as quoted on the website of Asante Kotoko.

The game against Samartex FC will be played on Sunday, April 21, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.