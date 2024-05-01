ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PSG 'built to win Champions League' - Dortmund boss Edin Terzic

By BBC
Football News Paris St-Germain, beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, have never won the Champions League
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Paris St-Germain, beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, have never won the Champions League

Paris St-Germain are "built to win the Champions League", according to Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

The two teams meet in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday, with Ligue 1 champions PSG bidding to win the competition for the first time.

The French side, who beat Barcelona in the quarter-finals, lost to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.

"The project in Paris began with the goal of winning the Champions League," said Terzic.

"That's been their main objective for a decade.

"Maybe we're the team with less experience, but we may have the greatest hunger.

"When everyone digs in, not just those on the field and on the bench but everyone in the stadium, we've got a huge opportunity - and we need to take it."

PSG manager Luis Enrique said his side were "here to enjoy it" when they face Dortmund, who won the Champions League in 1997 and are fifth in the German Bundesliga.

"What's great about being here is that we can enjoy a really special game at a unique stadium in Europe," said the Spaniard.

"We have a chance to make our fans really happy by reaching the final. That's what we've earned the right to do. We'll try to enjoy that."

Top Stories

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Issues with transformers have been resolved; era of dumsor won’t return – Akufo-...

3 hours ago

CLOGSAG Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe-Addo We will resist attempt by gov’t to appoint apparatchiks, ‘goro boys’ into Civil ...

3 hours ago

TUC Secretary General, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah Workers’ Day: Wages are so low workers cannot meet basic necessities in life – T...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change ARC May Day: ‘I’ll build an environment where every worker is respected, protected a...

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Election 2024: You have special role to play in shaping our elections – Akufo-Ad...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Let's commit to ensuring that our upcoming elections are conducted peacefully an...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Workers’ Day celebration tempered by severe challenges because of poor governanc...

3 hours ago

Police arrest suspect for killing soldier at Kasoa over land litigation Police arrest suspect for killing soldier at Kasoa over land litigation

3 hours ago

2024 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama May Day: I'm prepared to work with you in repairing our nation — Mahama to worke...

3 hours ago

You are the backbone of Ghanas progress – Bawumia celebrate workers on May Day ‘You are the backbone of Ghana’s progress’ – Bawumia celebrate workers on May Da...

Just in....
body-container-line