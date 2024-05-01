PSG 'built to win Champions League' - Dortmund boss Edin Terzic

Paris St-Germain are "built to win the Champions League", according to Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

The two teams meet in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday, with Ligue 1 champions PSG bidding to win the competition for the first time.

The French side, who beat Barcelona in the quarter-finals, lost to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.

"The project in Paris began with the goal of winning the Champions League," said Terzic.

"That's been their main objective for a decade.

"Maybe we're the team with less experience, but we may have the greatest hunger.

"When everyone digs in, not just those on the field and on the bench but everyone in the stadium, we've got a huge opportunity - and we need to take it."

PSG manager Luis Enrique said his side were "here to enjoy it" when they face Dortmund, who won the Champions League in 1997 and are fifth in the German Bundesliga.

"What's great about being here is that we can enjoy a really special game at a unique stadium in Europe," said the Spaniard.

"We have a chance to make our fans really happy by reaching the final. That's what we've earned the right to do. We'll try to enjoy that."