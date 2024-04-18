Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton set to be appointed as Ireland coach - Reports

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is contemplating the appointment of Chris Hughton as the next head coach for the country's national football team.

Hughton, who has been without a coaching position since February, when his tenure as Ghana's coach ended after the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, has returned to the United Kingdom to be with his family while awaiting his next opportunity.

The Irish Sun suggests that Hughton is a leading candidate for the head coach role, with some members of the Irish FA favouring his appointment.

Currently, Ireland is without a permanent head coach, with former Manchester United defender John O’Shea serving as interim manager.

Hughton's time as Ghana's coach saw a lower win rate compared to his predecessors. His tenure concluded with a win rate of 31%, the lowest among the last four coaches of the Black Stars. Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac, and Otto Addo achieved win rates of 40%, 38%, and 42%, respectively.

Hughton's departure from the Ghanaian team followed their disappointing exit from the group stage of the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to secure a single victory. Ghana has since reappointed Otto Addo as their head coach.