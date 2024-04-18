ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton set to be appointed as Ireland coach - Reports

Football News Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton set to be appointed as Ireland coach - Reports
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is contemplating the appointment of Chris Hughton as the next head coach for the country's national football team.

Hughton, who has been without a coaching position since February, when his tenure as Ghana's coach ended after the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, has returned to the United Kingdom to be with his family while awaiting his next opportunity.

The Irish Sun suggests that Hughton is a leading candidate for the head coach role, with some members of the Irish FA favouring his appointment.

Currently, Ireland is without a permanent head coach, with former Manchester United defender John O’Shea serving as interim manager.

Hughton's time as Ghana's coach saw a lower win rate compared to his predecessors. His tenure concluded with a win rate of 31%, the lowest among the last four coaches of the Black Stars. Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac, and Otto Addo achieved win rates of 40%, 38%, and 42%, respectively.

Hughton's departure from the Ghanaian team followed their disappointing exit from the group stage of the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to secure a single victory. Ghana has since reappointed Otto Addo as their head coach.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms

3 hours ago

Cape Town named Africas Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax Cape Town named Africa’s Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax

3 hours ago

Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck

3 hours ago

Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of University of Cape Coast UCC ‘Be courageous, find your voice to defend our democracy’ — Sam Jonah urges journ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDC Exodus of doctors, nurses and teachers have worsened because of unserious Akufo-...

3 hours ago

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi 2024 election: Avoid insults, cutting down people in search of power – National ...

3 hours ago

Former NDC member Stephen Atubigaleft and 2024 NDC running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘You passed through the back door but congratulations’ — Atubiga on Prof Jane Na...

3 hours ago

Economist and Head of Research at Danquah Institute, Dr. Frank Banor Government’s $21.1 billion added to the stock of public debt has been spent judi...

3 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfileft and President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo will soon relocate Mahama’s Ridge Hospital to Kumasi for recommission...

3 hours ago

Sam Jonah We must not compromise on our defence of national interest; this is the time to ...

Just in....
body-container-line