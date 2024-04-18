ModernGhana logo
CONFRMED: Laryea Kingston named new Black Starlets head coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, as the head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston, who previously served as Ghana's U-18 assistant coach under Karim Zito, now steps into the role of head coach.

Having already led the team in recent friendly matches in preparation for the upcoming WAFU B tournament, Kingston brings his experience as a former player for Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics to the coaching helm.

Assisting Kingston are seasoned football figures, including former Hearts captain Jacob Nettey, known for his leadership during Hearts of Oak's CAF Champions League victory in 2000.

Nettey's illustrious playing career also saw him represent Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Joining them is Nana Agyemang, a CAF Licence A and UEFA Licence B holder, with previous coaching stints at various football institutions including Adenta United, Barbarossa Academy, the Lizzy Sports Complex Academy, and ProGen Football Club.

The newly appointed technical team has been entrusted with the task of building a strong squad for upcoming tournaments, including the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations in Accra 2024 and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

