Europa League Preview: Atalanta host Liverpool as AS Roma host AC Milan

Can Liverpool thrive in Bergamo, will Roma make the most of home advantage against AC Milan, and how will Bayer Leverkusen cope with a trip to the London Stadium?

Get all the answers to these questions by catching all the live action on DStv when the second-leg quarterfinal matches of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League kick-off this Thursday, 18 April 2024.

The UEFA Europa Conference League will feature two early-evening kick-offs, as Lille LOSC welcome Aston Villa to Stade Pierre-Mauroy, while Viktoria Plzen will head to Stadio Artemio Franchi for a clash against Fiorentina.

La Viola have not made a major impact in European competitions for many years, and manager Vincenzo Italiano wants his players to pay attention to minor details as they seek a place in the semifinals of the continental competition.

“I said before the match that we are improving going forward, but we need to be more alert and concentrated in defence,” explained Italiano. “It’s all about the details, we are nearing the end of the season and every game is crucial. Every tiny detail can be costly, so we need to be less superficial and improve in every training session, every match, every aspect.”

The UEFA Europa League will be the focus for the late kick-offs, with the clash between Italian clubs Roma and AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico naturally taking top billing, though the matches involving Premier League clubs West Ham United and Liverpool will also make for fascinating viewing.

The Hammers will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the English capital city, with Michail Antonio backing his team to hurt the German Bundesliga champions in waiting thanks to the firepower they boast in attack.

“The quality we have behind me: Jarrod [Bowen] bags goals, [Mohammed] Kudus with goals and Lucas [Paqueta] adds goals but is more of an assist man. Going forward we've got pace, we've got power, we've got strength and we've got ability to score goals,” said Antonio.

At the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Atalanta will hope to cause an upset against a powerful Liverpool team, with La Dea manager Gian Piero Gasperini always up for a challenge.

“It’s particularly demanding and risky, like the reverse match,” said Gasperini. “We’ll undoubtedly try to do better on that parameter. There’s a qualification up for grabs, the level of difficulty is remarkable, as Liverpool are going through a moment of great shape and they’re proving it also in the league. Having said that, playing these matches is always prestigious, so everyone will give their best.”

