Former Karela United and Bechem United coach Bismark Kobby Mensah contacted for Asante for Kotoko job - Reports

Enterprising football coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah has reportedly been contacted by Asante Kotoko for the coaching job despite Prosper Ogum still at post.

According to multiple reports, the Interim Management Committee(IMC) of the Ghanaian giants are already on a hunt for a new coach following the team's poor performance in the second round of the Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have won only a game in eight matches since the turn of the year and have dropped to the 11th position on the table.

On Tuesday, fans of the club were at the Adako Jachie to share their displeasure but both Ogum and his assistant, David Ocloo, were not at the post.

This has sparked rumours of the imminent sacking of the former West Africa Football Academy gaffer, as the fans want him out.

Meanwhile, Kobby Mensah, who started the season with Bechem United before he was shown the exit door, has enormous experience coaching in the topflight.

He has had spells with Karela United, Great Olympics and Medeama SC.

Meanwhile, Otumfuo, who is the life patron of the club is expected to hold an emergency meeting is expected to be held today at Manhyia.