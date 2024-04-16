ModernGhana logo
CK Akonnor ready to return to Asante Kotoko amid poor performances

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor has expressed his openness to returning to serve Asante Kotoko once more.

Akonnor, who is currently unattached to any club after his tenure with the Black Stars ended, shared his plans for furthering his football education in an interview with Akoma FM.

While focusing on enhancing his understanding of the game, Akonnor highlighted that any decision to rejoin Kotoko hinges on the club's proposition and terms.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently grappling with a challenging phase in the Ghana Premier League, having secured only a single point in their last seven matches.

"As I mentioned, I travelled to gain additional knowledge about the game, so right now I'm continuing to educate myself in that area," he said.

"I haven't given up, but everything will depend on the opportunity and the offer, I cannot say I'm bigger than Kotoko," he added.

During his previous stint with Kotoko from 2018 to 2019, the former Ghana international led the club to success in the NC Special Competition and guided them to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

