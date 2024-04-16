ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.04.2024 Football News

Champions League Preview: Barcelona host PSG as Real Madrid head to Man City

Champions League Preview: Barcelona host PSG as Real Madrid head to Man City
16.04.2024 LISTEN

The return legs of four thrilling UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties will be held on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 April 2024, with stars such as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe set to shine. Catch it all on DStv, the only home of football in Africa.

Tuesday brings the return leg of the clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, with the Catalan side holding a 3-2 advantage after the first game in the French capital last week.

However, PSG coach Luis Enrique has the belief that his side can turn the tie around: “I have no doubt that we can overturn the deficit. We haven’t lost away in Ligue 1, for example. We’ll prepare for the next games as normal and head to Barcelona with confidence.”

In addition to the Barca v PSG clash, the same evening will feature Borussia Dortmund looking to come back from 2-1 down when they welcome Atletico Madrid to the atmospheric Westfalenstadion.

“Now we need to go there [to Dortmund] and hopefully, we can win. We know we have the level to reach the semis, we have demonstrated that on the pitch,” said Atletico star Antoine Griezmann.

Wednesday features Bayern Munich looking to get the better of Arsenal in Germany after the team’s 2-2 draw in London. However, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is confident that his team can up their performance and take the tie in Munich.

"I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well,” said Arteta.

Another thriller on Wednesday sees Manchester City host Real Madrid, with the teams having played out an incredible 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg.

“We scored three goals in the Bernabeu. Not everyone in England knows what it's like here. This is a result to be proud of,” said Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

He added, “We have to win the game, but we have our supporters there [at the Etihad Stadium]. We need all of them and their energy to try and beat the kings of this competition. With our people in Manchester, we'll go for it. But Madrid will score one goal, that's for sure.”

DStv offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time. Don’t miss the best football action visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

  • All times CAT

Tuesday 16 April

  • 21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2
  • 21:00: Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 17 April

  • 21:00: Bayern Munich v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2
  • 21:00: Manchester City v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

NDC demands complete overhaul of security protocols at EC to safeguard electoral devices NDC demands complete overhaul of security protocols at EC to safeguard electoral...

6 hours ago

Ghana reaches interim deal with international bondholders — Finance Ministry Ghana reaches interim deal with international bondholders — Finance Ministry

6 hours ago

Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour economic activities Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour econom...

12 hours ago

Another man jailed eight months over shrinking penis Another man jailed eight months over shrinking penis

12 hours ago

Ghana to adjust external bond deal to meet IMF debt sustainability goals — Finance Ministry Ghana to adjust external bond deal to meet IMF debt sustainability goals — Finan...

12 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam IMF negotiations: We've not failed to reach an agreement with bondholders; we’ve...

12 hours ago

EC begins recruitment of temporary electoral officials, closes on April 29 EC begins recruitment of temporary electoral officials, closes on April 29

12 hours ago

Martin Kpebu NPP lost the 2024 elections in 2022 due to inflation and cedi depreciation — Mar...

12 hours ago

Your good heart towards Ghana has changed; dont behave like Saul - Owusu Bempah furious with Akufo-Addo Your good heart towards Ghana has changed; don’t behave like Saul - Owusu Bempah...

13 hours ago

Wa West: NDC organizes symposium for Vieri Ward Women Wa West: NDC organizes symposium for Vieri Ward Women

Just in....
body-container-line