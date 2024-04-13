ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus names Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha as greatest African player

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus revealed his his admiration for Augustine "Jay-Jay" Okocha, labelling the former Nigerian superstar as the greatest African footballer of all time.

Okocha, renowned for his mesmerizing style and flair on the field, captured the hearts of fans worldwide during his illustrious career.

Among his numerous accolades, Okocha clinched the prestigious BBC African Footballer of the Year title consecutively in 2004 and 2005.

Despite not securing the CAF African Player of the Year award, Okocha's exceptional skill saw him consistently ranked among the top three contenders in 1998, 2003, and 2004.

In an interview with Sky Sports, West Ham United midfielder Kudus praised Okocha's enduring impact, emphasizing his creative genius and ability to captivate audiences.

"I will say [Jay-Jay] Okocha," Kudus affirmed when asked about the greatest African player ever, highlighting Okocha's unique approach to entertaining the game.

"The fans can never forget the experience and the entertainment you give them on the pitch," Kudus added, emphasizing his appreciation for players who innovate and delight spectators.

Despite his recent arrival at West Ham United from Ajax last summer, Kudus has swiftly endeared himself to supporters, amassing an impressive tally of 12 goals and 4 assists across all competitions for the London-based club.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be in action when West Ham face Fulham at the London Olympic Stadium in the upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
