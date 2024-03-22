ModernGhana logo
22.03.2024 Boxing

2023 African Games: Five Ghanaian boxers in contention for gold as seven enter medal zone

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The national Boxing team gave fans something to cheer about at the packed with tight security Bukom Boxing Arena on Thursday night when four boxers fought their way to the finals of the ongoing 13th African Games.

Ghana entered 16 representatives, but nine could not reach the medal zone.

The amazing and sensational finalists who are going for either gold or silver on Friday, March 22, 2024, are:

  • 1. Mohammed Aryeetey (Minimumweight - 48Kg)
  • 2. Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight - 54Kg)
  • 3. Joseph Commey (Lightweight - 60Kg)
  • 4. Samuel Takyi (Light Welterweight - 63.5Kg)
  • 5. Abubakar Kamoko (Cruiserweight - 86Kg)

Two boxers are going for bronze. They are Janet Acquah (Minimum weight -48 kg), the first Ghanaian assured of a medal at the African Games women's boxing competition and darling boy Theophilus Allotey (Flyweight -51kg) who had a rough night on Thursday.

Sadly Black Hitters (female) and Black Bombers (male) who could not win medals include Ramatu Quaye, Adelaide Djabartey, Sarah Apew, Abdul Walid Omar, Alfred Kotey, Henry Malm, Abdul Baki Adam Jonathan Tetteh and Daniel Plange.

The performance and grading of the medal hopefuls will certainly improve Ghana's standing on the medals table.

Friends of Boxing (FOB) have sent congratulatory messages to the team and wished those going to the finals all the best.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has also sent his best wishes to the qualified boxers. He urged them to go all out and make themselves, their families and the nation proud.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym commended for fans for comporting themselves at the fight venue.

He said the 13 African Games Boxing competition is a wake-up call for all amateur trainers to know the current rules and regulations of IBA and educate the boxers and supporters.

Coach Lokko who is Vice President of the United Coaches Association of Ghana is confident and very optimistic that the future is very bright, however, other nations are investing massively into sports and want Ghana also to invest and motivate the boxers.

