African Games: Samuel Takyi and Abubakar Komoko qualify for final spots in boxing

Ghana's Samuel Takyi has moved one step closer to clinching his second medal, securing a place in the men's Light Welterweight final at the 2023 African Games.

Takyi secured his spot after a majority decision victory over John Paul Masamba in Thursday's semi-final clash.

Four judges favoured the Ghanaian, while one judge scored in favour of Masamba in the 63kg bout.

Regardless of the outcome in the final, Takyi is assured of adding to his bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In another impressive display, Abubakar Kamoko, son of Braimah Kamoko (popularly known as Bukom Banku), also advanced to the men's Cruiserweight final following a split decision win against Nathan Mbeli Nlandu.

After a closely contested match, four judges sided with Kamoko, while three favoured the Congolese boxer.

Kamoko is now set to surpass his father's bronze medal achievement from the African Games in 1999 held in Johannesburg.

Adding to the Ghanaian contingent's success, Amadu Mohammed secured a place in the men's Bantamweight (54kg) final after a convincing majority (5-0) win over Imad Azoui in Thursday's semi-final.

Mohammed's teammate in the Black Bombers camp, Mohammed Aryeetey, is also eyeing gold as he prepares to face Tulembekwa Zola Stevens in the Minimumweight (48kg) final on Friday at 16:45 GMT.

Later in the day, Joseph Commey will square off against Zambia's Andrew Chilata in the Lightweight (60kg) final, with both boxers vying for the top spot on the podium.

