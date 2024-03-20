Samuel Takyi cruises on at 13th African Games

20.03.2024 LISTEN

Samuel 'Ring Warrior' Takyi saw off Tunisia's Mehdi Dridi by a comprehensive 5-0 result to advance into the medal zone of men's lightweight boxing of Accra 2023 Africa Games on Monday 19th March 2024 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Takyi 22, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has promised to win gold in his division and gradually he is pushing to his dream.

He represented Ghana recently in Italy for another Olympic quest but lost in his first bout.

There is another opportunity in Thailand awaits him later in the year and if he wins the African Games gold, certainly he will be offered the opportunity to try for the 2024 Olympic qualification,

The Minister of Youth and Sports believes Samuel Takyi is capable of winning an Olympic gold.

Other Ghanaians cruising at the African Games are Mohammed Aryeetey, Adams Mohammed, Joseph Commey and Abu Kamoko