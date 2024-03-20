ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.03.2024 Boxing

Samuel Takyi cruises on at 13th African Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Samuel Takyi cruises on at 13th African Games
20.03.2024 LISTEN

Samuel 'Ring Warrior' Takyi saw off Tunisia's Mehdi Dridi by a comprehensive 5-0 result to advance into the medal zone of men's lightweight boxing of Accra 2023 Africa Games on Monday 19th March 2024 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Takyi 22, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has promised to win gold in his division and gradually he is pushing to his dream.

He represented Ghana recently in Italy for another Olympic quest but lost in his first bout.

There is another opportunity in Thailand awaits him later in the year and if he wins the African Games gold, certainly he will be offered the opportunity to try for the 2024 Olympic qualification,

The Minister of Youth and Sports believes Samuel Takyi is capable of winning an Olympic gold.

Other Ghanaians cruising at the African Games are Mohammed Aryeetey, Adams Mohammed, Joseph Commey and Abu Kamoko

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Basic school heads appeal for car waiverto facilitate their daily activities Basic school heads appeal for car waiver to facilitate their daily activities

12 hours ago

I wish you well — Joe Ghartey congratulates Afenyo-Markin on his nomination as Majority Leader "I wish you well" — Joe Ghartey congratulates Afenyo-Markin on his nomination as...

12 hours ago

Dumsor is back because of mismanagement, bad policies and incompetence - Joseph Yamin Dumsor is back because of mismanagement, bad policies and incompetence - Joseph ...

12 hours ago

Freemasons don't perform rituals; it's strictly for men with good character with no criminal records —GIHOC Distilleries boss Freemasons don't perform rituals; it's strictly for men with good character with...

14 hours ago

There were no fatalities after our helicopter made an emergency landing — Ghana Airforce ‘There were no fatalities after our helicopter made an emergency landing’ — Ghan...

14 hours ago

VIDEO: Nollywood actor, Muonagor seeks support for kidney transplant in India VIDEO: Nollywood actor, Muonagor seeks support for kidney transplant in India

14 hours ago

Mr. Logic Dumsor: Blame those stealing electricity – Mr. Logic

14 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo has no authority to issue directives to Parliament, the letter smacks of disrespect – Mahama Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo has no authority to issue directives to Parliament, th...

14 hours ago

Dumsor: PURC orders ECG to publish load management timetable by April 2 Dumsor: PURC orders ECG to publish load management timetable by April 2

14 hours ago

Agenda 111: Mahama's comment is disingenuous and inconsistent – Majority caucus Agenda 111: Mahama's comment is disingenuous and inconsistent – Majority caucus

Just in....
body-container-line