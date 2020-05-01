Complete New Nsawam SHS — Headmistress To Govt

The Headmistress of Nsawam Senior High School (SHS), Nsawam, Eastern Region, Gladys Asiedu, has appealed to government to fast-track the completion of its on-going new school facility occasioned by relocation at Okobeyeyie on the Nsawam-Aburi road.

She explained that this has become necessary because of the increasing number of students who gain admission to the day school.

She said the growing number of students enrolled at her school continue to exert pressure on facilities at the old school, which situation was not doing the students any good.

Ms Asiedu made the appeal when her school had its turn of the national fumigation exercise by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) against bedbugs which have become a nuisance in SHSs across the country.

The exercise came off on May Day (Friday, May1).

According to her, the delay in the completion of works at her school's new site was having an adverse impact on both the students and academic work.

Again, the headmistress pleaded for her school to be given a new school bus, stressing that the old one has become rickety and thus very risky to ply on the roads.

“A new school bus will assist in bringing students early to school, especially since many of them live far away from the school,” Ms Asiedu noted.

That notwithstanding, she commended the government and Zoomlion for the initiative to fumigate SHSs against bedbugs.

She disclosed that the initiative will save her school some GHC3000 which her school has been spending every academic year to fight bedbugs.

The school had all its facilities at both the old and new sites fumigated.

These included dining hall, classroom blocks, staff common room, science laboratory, library among others.

Earlier, Zoomlion had disinfected the Nsawam National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office, as part of measures to contain the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus—COVID-19.