Kwahu West Assembly Locks Up Nkawkaw Market Over Social Distancing Issues

The storekeepers were accused of allowing traders to sell items like fish, vegetables, and other foodstuffs in front of their stores, which had turned the area into a mini-market defying the social distancing required to ensure their protection from the spread of the disease.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Yaw Owusu-Addo disclosed this when he led a team from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to observe programmes put in place by the Assembly to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the Municipality.

He explained that all advice given to the storekeepers failed and the Assembly had no option than to shut down the stores since last Thursday.

Mr. Owusu-Addo also led the team to the Nkawkaw Central Market and a satellite market which was provided by the Assembly for other traders and those selling on the street to avoid congestion to enable the market men and women to observe the required social distancing.

He urged the traders to cooperate with the Assembly and move to the satellite market provided by the Assembly to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

The Financial Controller at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. David Annan Boney, commended the Assembly for the effective measures put in place to control the spread of the disease and advised the people and the market women to wear nose and mouth masks to avoid contracting the disease.

---GNA