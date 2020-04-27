Police Hospital Gives Families Two Weeks To Claim Bodies Ahead Of Mass Burial

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Hospital has given two weeks ultimatum to all families who have their dead relatives deposited at the hospital’s morgue to come for them for private burials.

Failure to do so, the hospital said it will organise a mass burial for the unclaimed bodies.

DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Public Relations officer in charge of the hospital said this move is to enable the necessary renovation works to be done at the facility.

He said the recommendation for private burials is based on Executive Instrument (El) 64, (1), (2) and (3) which approves private “burial of not more than twenty-five persons in attendance.”

“Organisers of such private burials are also expected to comply with social distancing and hygiene procedures including the provision of running water and handwashing soap, alcohol based sanitisers and disinfectants as stated in Section 4(2)(a) and (b).”

DSP Nketia -Yeboah advised relatives to take note of the necessary existing Presidential Order on public gathering for strict compliance.

“They are advised to contact management of the hospital for the necessary arrangements towards the collection of the bodies, ” he said.

---Daily Guide