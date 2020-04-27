Lady Gee Foundation donates personal hygiene kits to the Ningo Prampram Community

Giving is not just about making a donation, it's about making a difference, most importantly, in the time a crisis.

Lady Gee Foundation has donated personal hygiene kits to the Ningo Prampram community in the Greater Accra Region to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The items include; nose masks, veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, tissue papers amongst others.

Donating the items, Founder of the foundation, Lady Gee said, the move was to "help the wonderful people in our communities in need in these difficult times".

She said, "the donation is to also aid as preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19".

Receiving the donation on behalf of the people, the elated Queen mother of Prampram, Naana Osabu Abey I, thanked Lady Gee for the kind gesture.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,550. This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The updated case count comes after 271 more persons tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on social gatherings to the next two weeks.

-- ghanaguardian