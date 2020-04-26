ModernGhanalogo

26.04.2020 General News

Gov’t Enables Domestic Production Of PPEs — Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

President Akufo-Addo has said his Government has enabled the domestic production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to stem the spread of the covid-19 outbreak.

He stated that the PPEs are for the protection of health workers.

He called for the continuous protection of health workers by all Ghanaians by observing social distancing and hygienic measures.

He also requested for prayers for the health workers.

---Daily Guide

COVID-19 Dashboard
