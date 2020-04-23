Sogakope Assemblyman Murder: Alleged Ring Leader Grabbed

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has announced that Vincent Adjei, the alleged ring leader in the murder of Mr Mawutor Adzahli, the Assembly Member for the Sogakope South Electoral Area has been remanded into prison custody by the Dabala District Court.

Adjei, 34, is to reappear in Court on May 26.

"Four other persons, namely: Bright Awuya 33, Franklin Tetteh 22; Ansong Steven 26; and Amos Agbaklah 25, were also remanded by the Court on the same facts," a Police statement said.

"The suspects were arrested from different locations across the country".

It would be recalled that on March 1, 2020, Mr Mawutor Adzahli was murdered in his house by unknown assailants.

---graphic.com.gh