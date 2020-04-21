Guidelines For Production Of Face Mask Out Soon – Akufo-Addo

He said though "the mass production of face mask is very much on point" as the pandemic raged, it was however appropriate that in the interest of public health, there should be a minimum acceptable requirement for producing personal protective equipment.

In an interaction with the Members of the Council of State at the Jubilee House, Accra on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo noted that though wearing a face mask was much a safety regime against the spread of the COVID-19, its production should conform to acceptable standards to enhance their effectiveness in the control of the virus.

Many Ghanaians, in the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country, have made their own renditions of personal protective gears, including; nose and face mask, often with fabrics use for general clothing.

"I know that lots of people are making face mask, but I think that for public health reasons, we should have minimum standards that go into the making of face mask.

“The Ministry of Health, I am hoping, any day eminently… before the week is out, will come out with guidelines on what should be the minimum requirement and standards for producing them,” he said.

The President noted that the domestic production of personal protective equipment is being advanced to cater for the needs of health workers, and those at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

He was hopeful that after the establishment of the requirements and certification by the Ghana Standards Authority, mass production of face mask would commence to enable every Ghanaian have access to them.

---GNA