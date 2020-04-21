CJ Directs Court To Reduce Cases Drastically By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah has asked that “caused list should be reduced drastically for few cases to be listed for hearing.” He said it will help prevent congestion at the court.The CJ in a press release urges that “Judges and Magistrates should endeavour to adjourn cases to specific times on given dates.”Below is the full statement: CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
CJ Directs Court To Reduce Cases Drastically
The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah has asked that “caused list should be reduced drastically for few cases to be listed for hearing.”
He said it will help prevent congestion at the court.
The CJ in a press release urges that “Judges and Magistrates should endeavour to adjourn cases to specific times on given dates.”
Below is the full statement: