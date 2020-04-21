ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
21.04.2020 General News

CJ Directs Court To Reduce Cases Drastically

By News Desk
The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah has asked that “caused list should be reduced drastically for few cases to be listed for hearing.”

He said it will help prevent congestion at the court.

The CJ in a press release urges that “Judges and Magistrates should endeavour to adjourn cases to specific times on given dates.”

Below is the full statement:

421202073452-0eu2xkjwwr-cj-a-576x1024

421202073503-osjvn0y442-cj-a1-576x1024

