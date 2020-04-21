Arrest Menzgold customers who assaulted our agents - Payboy to Ghana Police

Listen to article

Payboy Company has condemned the actions of some members of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers who assaulted their Agents in Tarkwa, Western Region.

Payboy is a debt brokering company that is well vexed in facilitating smooth payments between debtors and their clients.

The company has succeeded in settling a huge number of the embattled Gold dealership Menzgold customers.

In a statement released by the management of Payboy Company Limited on Monday, 20th April, 2020, they condemned the alleged unwarranted attacks on their agents and called on the Ghana Police Service to bring the perpetrators to book.

Read the full statement from Payboy Company limited below:

OBSTRUCTION OF BUSINESS AND ASSAULT OF PAYBOY AGENTS IN TARKWA BY CACM

We sadly note that on Thursday 9th April, 2020, members of a group called Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold otherwise known as CACM, led by one Mr. Samuel Agyarko purported to be the chairman of the said group in Tarkwa, mobilized rioters prior to the commencement of our lawful business duties on the said day, besieged our office with over fifty (50) people partly armed, caused and threatened further unlawful physical contacts on the life of our agents and their properties, but for the intervention of a police officer on patrol's call for reinforcement, it would have resulted in a fatal mob lynch and loss of properties.

We strongly condemn this unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal unwarranted armed physical contact on our offcers and company, as it constitute an illegal interference with our lawful business operations. We kindly call on the Ghana Police Service especially the Tarkwa Police Command, to dutifully investigate this heinous illegality and to dispense their legally mandated duty to professionally bring these perpetrators to book in a bid to keep the public peace.

We call on our staff, nationwide Agents and clients to remain calm as we explore the many available options under both criminal and civil legal remedies, to adequately seek redress in our quest to protect and enjoy our rights as lawful citizens of Ghana.

MANAGEMENT