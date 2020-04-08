Man Beats Stepdaughter To Death In Sekondi

The police in Western Region are currently investigating the circumstances under which one Emmanuel Devor, popularly called Tsatsu, a resident of Ahenkofi, near Sekondi allegedly beat his 20-year old step daughter to death.

The incident occurred last Sunday at about 9am.

Speaking to journalists, the mother of the deceased, Augustina Dadzie explained she was in the living room on Palm Sunday morning around 9am when she heard her daughter, Benedicta shouting outside.

“So I came out and saw my husband and my daughter in a brawl. In fact I tried to separate them but could not, so I rushed to call a next door neighbour to help,” she claimed.

“When I came back, I saw my daughter lying motionless on the ground,” she added.

She said some residents quickly organised a taxi cab and rushed the victim to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim's mother said the suspect later claimed that the girl did not respect him so he asked her to pack and leave his house.

He said her husband had told her that “Benedicta would not budge and that was what led to the quarrel between the two.”

A younger sister of the deceased who claimed she witnessed the incident alleged that the stepfather strangled her sister to death.

---Daily Guide