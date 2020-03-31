Sunyani Drivers Get Free Hand Sanitizers

More organisations continue to throw their weight behind the government in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.

One of such organisations is the Happy Home Roofing Systems, which is located at Watchman near Sunyani in the Bono region of Ghana.

The company has distributed One thousand pieces of 70% alcohol-based hand-sanitizer to some drivers and passengers at the main lorry station as well as some hawkers and several passers-by in the regional capital.

The CEO of Happy Home Roofing Systems, Emmanuel Ameyaw expressed the hope that the application of the Hand-sanitizer by the beneficiary drivers and passengers would go a long way to protect them against infections.

He explained that the gesture formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

According to him, the company is mainly into the manufacturing of high-quality roofing sheets which also come at a very affordable cost.

Ghana has so far recorded more than 150 cases of COVID-19 with 31 of them said to have fully recovered from the disease while five persons have died as a result of the pandemic.

At the moment, some parts of Accra, Tema and Kumasi are under partial lockdown for two weeks as part of measures by government to contain the spread of the virus.