No More Manual Passport Applications

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has stopped the use of manual passport application platform effective today, March 1.

An earlier release from the Ministry has directed passport applicants to use the online passport application platform, passport.mfa.gov.gh to submit their applications.

“The measure will enhance service delivery to the Ghanaian public,” the notice stated.

It also noted that the online passport application is now available at all Passport Application Centres.

This latest reform follows Parliament approving an upward review of passport application fees in February.

Passport fees for booklets with 32 pages now cost GHS100 while fees for the newly introduced booklets with 48 pages costing GHS150.

For expedited services , passport fees for booklets with 32 pages now cost GHS150 while fees for booklets with 48 pages cost GHS200.

The cost of processing passports in Ghana used to be GHS50 and GHS100 for regular and express services respectively.

There was also a review for fees required for the attestation of legal documents from GHS25 to GHS37.50.

Travel certificates also now cost GHS37 up from GHS25.

The state also extended the validity period of the country's ordinary passport booklets from five years back to 10 years.

The extension followed complaints by some Ghanaians that the five-year validity period was too short.

—citinewsroom