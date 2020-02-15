GIADEC Engages Assembly Members In Atwima Mponua

The Ghana Aluminum Integrated Development Corporation (GIADEC) has engaged Assembly Members for the first time since their formation in Atwima Mponua At the Special meeting to adopt standing orders and the language for communication for Assembly meetings, the corporation was given the chance to educate members of the house on their activities.

In a well delivered extempore speech, Honorable Osei Agyei, the Deputy CEO elaborated on their mandate and allayed fears of environmental degradation and destruction apropos their activities. “Our activities are guided by international standards and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hence no cause for alarm, posited.

In addition, he advised the gathering to eschew slandering and back-bitting against the appointment of GIADEC board members.

He stated that all appointments were made by the President with the backing of the Act of Parliament that established the office of the GIADEC.

The ex-lawmaker beseeched the all and sundry to avoid unnecessary radio commentary that has the tendency of jeopardizing the strides achieved by their organization by warding off potential investors.

Furthermore, Honorable Agyei indicated that 47 companies fronted for the mining of the Bauxite in the District and 9 of same have been shortlisted pending further due diligence.

On his part, the Overlord of Nyinahin traditional council, Nana Amanpene Boateng Twum II, lauded the gains chalked by GIADEC. He called for absolute peace to prevail for a smooth take off of the Bauxite mining. He stated that, “he will make sure Atwima Mponua benefit from their natural resource and will not repeat the mistakes of some mining towns whose communities benefitted little or nothing from their mineral resources”. To add to the excitement of his subjects, Nana Twum indicated that, he will also make sure the local content aspect in the whole mining concession is deeply adhered to, such that, the indigenes will benefit along the value chain.

Delivering his speech, Honorable Williams Darko, the District Chief Executive thanked GIADEC for their visit. He lauded the Nana Addo’s government for turning the fortunes of Atwima Mponua within his first 3yrs in power. He advised all to join the bandwagon of development in a way that will put Mponua on a higher pedestal for economic gains.

“Currently our Assembly block that was left to rot since 2009 is seeing the light of day, the Police service has been given a Toyota Pick-up cabin for its duties, the Ambulance service has been furnished with a state of the art Ambulance and the District Health Directorate have also benefitted from a Toyota Hilux to give them a boost in their duty and also the commencement of roads in the districts”, he mentioned.

Honourable Osei Agyei in his capacity commissioned Mr. William Boateng as the liaison for GIADEC. Mr. Boateng is a teacher by profession with many years of experience, was tasked to work as the mediator betwixt GIADEC and the indigenes of Mponua. Sir Y, as he is affectionately called by his compatriots promised to carry out his task diligently for the benefit of all.