Jordan Princess Sarah Zeid Visits Kufuor

Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan has paid a working visit to ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Airport residence in Accra.

The Princess who is the World Food Programme (WFP’s) Special Adviser on Mother and Child Health and Nutrition, is in the country alongside Paul Kiernan, a WFP Executive Board Member and Permanent Representative of Ireland to the three Rome-Based food agencies.

The two are expected to remain in Ghana from 25th – 29th January, 2020.

They are in the country to among other things apprise themselves about an innovative nutrition programme in which high-quality specialized nutritious foods produced in Ghana by private sector agro-processing companies, are used to prevent stunting and micronutrient deficiencies.

The Princess and her WFP team paid the courtesy call on Mr. Kufuor on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Mr. Kufuor, a former WFP Global Ambassador against Hunger and lead convenor of the Zero Hunger Strategic Review in Ghana, hosted his guests in the company of staff of his JAK Foundation.

The Princess in a conversation with Mr. Kufuor, tried to find out the challenges faced by the private sector in promoting nutrition and farming in Ghana.

She enquired about the credit arrangements to the private sector by banks in Ghana for farming and other activities in the food value chain.

Mr. Kufuor briefed her on the activities of his Foundation and the contributions it is making towards good nutrition and food security.

He also briefed her about the dynamics of financial support to farmers in Ghana.

The ex-President spoke about how WFP and other bodies can collaborate in an effort to ensure food security and good nutrition for global citizens.

He observed the need for humanity to be fed with the right nutrition.

He deemed the visit by the Princess an honor, saying “So I am happy to welcome you; we have heard so much about you and the good work you are doing.”

---Daily Guide