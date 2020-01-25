Ho West Tensions: Court Cages 'Killer'

Listen to article

The prime suspect in the recent incident at Dzolo Gborgame which resulted in the death of 28-year-old Carl Wisdom Darkey, has been remanded into police custody.

The accused, John Agbeli has been remanded by the Ho District Magistrate court to allow the police to conduct further investigations.

John Agbeli, driver of the Ho West District Assembly Revenue mobilization van allegedly ran over the deceased during an argument which ensued between the deceased and some district assembly officers.

Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse told Citi News that “t he suspect was put before the Ho District Magistrate Court one today and has been remanded into police custody. The man was provisionally charged with two counts of road traffic offences.

“This includes careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the road traffic act and then also dangerous driving which is also contrary to section 1 of the road traffic act. So, for now, he is with the Police. We are still continuing with our investigations. He is expected to be put before the court on the 30th of January 2020.”

Initial reports indicated that a task force collecting revenue for the assembly locked up the shop of the deceased, Wisdom Dake because he owed some money.

In protest, Wisdom Dake stood in front of the taskforce's vehicle and he was allegedly run over by the vehicle, leading to his death.

Following the death of the resident, angry community members stormed the Ho West District assembly and vandalised properties, including burning one of the assembly's vehicles.

The tensions in the area led to the postponement of the inauguration of the Ho West District Assembly.

The Minister indicated that further investigations are ongoing into what caused the death and the resulting protest by residents in the area that led to the district assembly office being attacked.

The investigation will also look into the alleged assault of journalists covering the incident.

---citinewsroom