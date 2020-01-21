Group Protest Against Atewa Forest Mining

Environmental group – Concerned Citizens of the Atewa Landscape – is embarking on a protest march from Sagyimase to Kyebi as part of its relentless effort to pressure government to abort plans to mine bauxite deposit in the Atewa Forest Reserve.

In 2019, the group embarked on a similar protest by walking from Kibi to Accra to petition major stakeholders on the need to exclude Atewa Forest from the Sinohydro deal with China.

The group contends that mining of bauxite in Atewa forest reserve will affect the three major rivers-Ayensu, Densu and Birim which is depended on by over 5million people.

They also say flora and other distinguished species will be affected. Also, they claim the ecological role of the forest outweighs the financial gains the government is sacrificing the forest for.

Nana Ampem Darko spokesperson for the group spoke to Starr News they are also pursuing legal action to halt the projects.

