Bono Regional Police Command Reaches Out To Widows

The Bono Regional Police Command has reached out to some widows in the region whose spouses were in the Police Service until their demise.

In all, about twenty widows benefitted from the gesture.

The gesture by the Command was to demonstrate love to the beneficiaries and to remind them that even though their husbands are no more with them, the Police Service still cares about them and will continue to support them in any way possible.

Regional Police Commander, DCOP Godfred Owusu Boateng in the company of other senior officers, presented assorted food items to the widows at the Police Church in Sunyani.

The Regional Commander assured them of the willingness of the Command to offer the necessary support to them to make life bearable for them.