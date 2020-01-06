TUTAG Strike In Full Force Over Unpaid Allowances

Listen to article

The government's failure to address a critical matter of unpaid allowances due Technical University Teachers has led to the declaration of an indefinite strike action taking effect today.

Allowances owed TUTAG stems from the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

According to the association, the government has failed to comply with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association receive allowances due from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

Addressing the media in Accra, National President of TUTAG, Dr. Solomon Keelson, said: “salaries of December 2019 were paid without the said allowances with no official communication to that effect.”

He noted that teaching, invigilation, and marking of scripts in technical universities shall be affected by the industrial action.

---CitinewsRoom