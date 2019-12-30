CVM Chides NDC Over Delayed Manifesto

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has never had a message and policies for the good people of Ghana.

In 2012, the death of Prof. Mills and the sympathy associated with it in a way gave NDC the urge over then candidate Akufo-Addo. Regardless, the 2012 was won by Mahama.

The 2012 message of NDC was a continuation of Prof. Mills legacies but never proposed anything different.

In 2016, the message and policies of NDC was Green Book with artistic impressions. Beyond this nothing meaningful was said by NDC. So in 2016, John Mahama went into the election with:

1. Green Book with artistic impressions.

2. Counter Messages against Free SHS Policy and other proposed policies of then candidate Akufo-Addo.

Ahead of 2020 general elections, many people have been requesting from NDC campaign message and alternative policies without any feedback.

A Manifesto Committee has been set for that.

Those who know politics are not really surprised about the alleged NDC lack of message and policy alternatives for election 2020.

Apart from sympathy and Green Book with artistic impressions, NDC has nothing new to offer Ghanaians in 2020.

Since they emerged from congress that produced their flag bearer, the NDC, message has been:

1. We will Review

2. We will Cancel

3. We will form national consultative forum

4. We will engage stakeholders.

Beyond these statements, NDC has never stated any meaningful message alternative for election 2020.

... Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)