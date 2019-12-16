Northern Dev't Authority CEO Fired By News Desk 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Listen to articleThe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northern Development Authority has been sacked. A letter from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante stated no reason for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun. “Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter said. —Myjoyonline.com
