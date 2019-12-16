ModernGhanalogo

16.12.2019

Northern Dev't Authority CEO Fired

By News Desk
Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun
2 HOURS AGO
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northern Development Authority has been sacked.

A letter from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante stated no reason for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.

“Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter said.

—Myjoyonline.com

