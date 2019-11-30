Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Affordable Houses In Bolga

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday cut the sod for the construction of 120 houses in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga.

The project, named Rock Estates due to the Rocky nature of the environment, is situated in Pusunamungu about 15 minutes drive from Pwalugu.

The project when completed, would consist of 4-bedrooms, 3-bedrooms, 2-bedrooms, 2-bedrooms detached and semi-detached apartments.

President Akufo-Addo in a brief interaction, admonished management of State Housing Company to ensure the timely completion of the project.

The housing project is expected to create more than 3,000 job opportunities in the Bolgatanga enclave.

This is the second time the President has cut a sod for a housing project by the rejuvenated State Housing Company under the current Management.

The first was in August 2018 in Kumasi where President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the J. A. Kufuor Estate. Work is progressing steadily on the project.

The President was accompanied by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, the Upper East Regional Minister among other dignitaries.

