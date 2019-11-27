GRIDCo Blame Tuesday's 'Dumsor' On Power Swings

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is blaming “power swings” for Tuesday’s evening widespread power outage in the country.

The company in a statement, said the problem arose from the Cote d’Ivoire interconnection with Ghana and led to several parts of the country left in darkness.

“Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the public that at 2:37 PM, there was a major system disturbance following power swings from the Cote d’Ivoire interconnection with Ghana, leading to outages in parts of the country.”

Some parts of the country began getting power after 6pm on Tuesday but GRIDCo said most parts of the country that were affected have had their power restored.

It added that power is being restored to areas that are still without power.

“Power supply has been restored to most parts of the country and efforts are currently underway to restore the remaining affected areas.”

“GRIDCo apologizes for any inconvenience caused, and remains committed to its mandate of delivering reliable power supply,” the company added in the statement.

Many Ghanaians were left frustrated as the power outage affected several homes in parts of the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Northern Regions.

The Electricity Company of Ghana which gave a slight indication of the problem on Tuesday said it was as a result of some challenges upstream and was “beyond ECG’s control.”

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, wishes to inform its customers who are experiencing power outage this evening, 26th November, 2019 that the outage is due to a technical challenge upstream. Customers should please note that the situation is beyond ECG's control, however, immediately the challenge is resolved, power supply will be restored to all affected areas. The inconvenience is very much regretted,” ECG said in its statement.

NEDCo also reported a challenge resulting in a complete outage at the Tamale Bulk Supply Point (BSP) where the entire Tamale township and its environs are supplied with power.

Electricity supply has been inconsistent in most parts of the country in recent times due to different challenges including recent rainstorms.

