08.11.2019 Headlines

Bawumia's Home Burgled, Four Arrested

By News Desk
Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons suspected to be part of a gang that robbed the private residence of the Vice President in Walewale in the North East region.

The incident which took place over the weekend in the absence of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been confirmed by the Police.

A visit to the residence, show that the intruders gained access to the residence of the Chairman of the Police Council, after breaking down a part of the outer wall of his house.

Five houses were also attacked the same night by the suspects, police have confirmed.

According to Kombat Joe, a victim, said the burglars made away with several of his personal belongings.

---JoyNews

