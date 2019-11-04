Ghanaians Hot Under Akufo-Addo – Ametor Kwame

A member of the NDC communication team, Eric Ametor Kwame has said Ghanaians are facing “painful economic hardship” under the President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He explained that the economic mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo administration has brought untold hardship on teachers, drivers, traders, farmers, and public sector workers, among others.

According to him, the first time in the history of Ghana, weird happenings are being experienced in the wake of heightened insecurity.

However, he stressed that the youth unemployment rate has soared due to collapsed businesses under Nana Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7, Eric Ametor Kwame said, “Businesses have been collapsed, others are on the verge of collapsing. Workers have been laid off making the unemployment rate high. Exporters can no longer export while importers too can’t import. Nana Addo is collapsing businesses with killer taxes”, urging Ghanaians to vote massively for former President Mahama to win the 2020 elections.

“Under President Akufo-Addo, kidnapping has taken over the country. Things that never happened since Independence are now happening under Nana Addo’s administration. People are doing all sorts of illegal work to get money due to the economic hardship under President Akufo-Addo” he said.

According to him, fuel prices, the introduction of taxes and other factors have increased the suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.

According to Ametor Kwame, Ghanaians are going through hardship forcing the youth to engage in illegal activities to feed themselves with such acts beginning to fester on.

For NDC, hardship and corruption under President Akufo-Addo will be among some key factors that will lead to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat.

He pointed out that the promises by the NPP to give Ghanaians a comfortable life notwithstanding, many people are worse off now than they were before the last elections.